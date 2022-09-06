Justin Suh finally makes his way onto the PGA Tour

Justin Suh finally has a full PGA Tour card. He was promoted in a group of four college stars in the summer of 2019 who had turned pro. The others were Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff. They all won within eight months. Suh headed to the Korn Ferry Tour and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. But now the All-American from USC feels his game is fundamentally sound. He won the points list on the Korn Ferry Tour. That means he has full status all year and gets in the U.S. Open and The Players Championship.

