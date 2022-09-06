LA Angels blow lead, rally in 10th for 5-4 win over Tigers

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Velazquez scored from third on Magneuris Sierra’s bunt in the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Angels secured their first winning homestand since early May with a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Taylor Ward scored the tying run moments earlier on a throwing error to the plate by shortstop Javier Baez, who had singled home Kody Clemens with the Tigers’ go-ahead run in the top of the 10th. Mike Trout homered in his third consecutive game for the Angels, who have won eight of 11 in their best stretch of play since mid-May. Baez had three RBIs.

