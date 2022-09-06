Lavelle’s goal gives the US women a 2-1 victory over Nigeria

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rose Lavelle scored the go-ahead goal and the U.S. women’s national team won its 13th straight match with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria. The United States also benefitted from an own goal to extend the team’s unbeaten streak on American soil to 71 games. The teams first met on Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas, and the United States came away with a 4-0 victory. Nigeria was missing six starters because of injuries and visa issues.

