Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:01 PM

Olson HR vs former team, surging Braves top A’s, catch Mets

KTVZ

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson hit a three-run homer against his former club and the Atlanta Braves won their sixth in a row, outslugging the Oakland Athletics 10-9 and finally catching the slumping Mets atop the NL East. The reigning World Series champion Braves pulled even with a New York team that had held sole possession of the division lead for 147 days since April 12 but has lost three straight.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content