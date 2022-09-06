Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of contenders

BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. They were also down 3-0 on Tuesday before rallying to snap Toronto’s five-game winning streak. Bo Bichette homered for the fourth time in two games for the Blue Jays.

