Orlando City to take on Sac Republic for U.S. Open Cup title
By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer
Major League Soccer’s Orlando City will host USL upstart Sacramento in the title match of the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night. Sac Republic is looking to become just the second lower-division club to win the championship in a quarter-century. Orlando City, which joined MLS in 2015, has never won a title. The closest the Lions came was in 2020, when they were runners up in the MLS is Back tournament. In addition to a trophy, the Open Cup winner also earns a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League.