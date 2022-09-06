Oršić goal earns Dinamo Zagreb surprising win over Chelsea

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Mislav Oršić must wish he could play English teams every week. The Croatia forward ran from the halfway line and produced a deft finish in the 13th minute to lead Dinamo Zagreb to a 1-0 win over Chelsea in their opening Group E match in the Champions League. Add that goal to the winner he scored against West Ham in the Europa League last season and the hat trick he got to eliminate Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham in the Europa League in the 2020-21 season. It was a memorable start by Dinamo to its first group-stage campaign in Europe’s top competition since the 2019-20.

