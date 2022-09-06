Raiders’ Waller ready for opener, with or without extension

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is ready for the start of the season — contract extension, or not. Waller spoke to the media for the first time since announcing he was switching agents, from Klutch Sports to Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. When asked to confirm if he’ll be on the field for Sunday’s season opener at the Los Angeles Chargers, Waller kept it simple and confirmed, with his trademark grin.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.