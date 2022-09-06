Raiders’ Waller ready for opener, with or without extension
By W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is ready for the start of the season — contract extension, or not. Waller spoke to the media for the first time since announcing he was switching agents, from Klutch Sports to Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. When asked to confirm if he’ll be on the field for Sunday’s season opener at the Los Angeles Chargers, Waller kept it simple and confirmed, with his trademark grin.