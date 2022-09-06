Special K: Kody Clemens gets Ohtani for 1st career strikeout

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pitching in mop-up duty for the Detroit Tigers, Kody Clemens fanned reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani for his first major league strikeout. The rookie utility player — and son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens — caught Ohtani looking late in Monday night’s 10-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Clemens froze the two-way phenom with a 68 mph pitch on the outside corner and gave an exuberant strike three call on the mound. Grinning ear to ear, the 26-year-old Clemens tossed the souvenir ball into the dugout for safe keeping and is hoping to get it signed by Ohtani during the final two days of the series. Ohtani hit two home runs earlier in the game.

