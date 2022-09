MILAN (AP) — The stars showed up at EuroBasket on Tuesday in a big way. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points in 27 minutes for Greece. Luka Doncic had 36 points for Slovenia. And two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic scored 29 points for Serbia. It was three of the world’s best players all leading their teams to big group-stage wins at the European championships.

