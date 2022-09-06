Trubisky starting QB, rookie Pickett the backup for Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Trubisky will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their 2022 season opener in Cincinnati, with rookie Kenny Pickett the top backup. Coach Mike Tomlin said Trubisky earned the right to be the starter following a solid preseason. Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, will serve as the backup after edging out veteran Mason Rudolph. The team’s initial depth chart listed Rudolph as the backup before correcting it. Tomlin dismissed the mistake as nothing more than a clerical error.

