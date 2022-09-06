Twins-Yanks rained out, doubleheader Wednesday; Rizzo to IL

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is headed to the 10-day injured list, the latest health-related setback for a banged-up team trying to hang onto first place in the AL East. Rizzo is hampered by headaches the Yankees think are related to an epidural injection he received to alleviate lower back pain. He was expected to resume baseball activities Monday, then Wednesday, before the club decided Tuesday to place him on the IL. New York’s scheduled game Tuesday against Minnesota was postponed because of rain and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 3:05 p.m.

