UCLA expects more improvement before starting Pac-12 play
By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA has won four consecutive games by at least 24 points dating back to last season. That streak is likely to continue against Alabama State on Saturday, but coach Chip Kelly and his players are focused on continuing to improve. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson identified several issues where the Bruins’ offense can get better. He threw an interception and was sacked twice in a 45-17 win over Bowling Green.