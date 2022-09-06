UCLA expects more improvement before starting Pac-12 play

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA has won four consecutive games by at least 24 points dating back to last season. That streak is likely to continue against Alabama State on Saturday, but coach Chip Kelly and his players are focused on continuing to improve. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson identified several issues where the Bruins’ offense can get better. He threw an interception and was sacked twice in a 45-17 win over Bowling Green.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.