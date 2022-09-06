Vuelta: Roglic falls near finish but gains time on Evenepoel

TOMARES, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic crashed with the finish line in sight in the Spanish Vuelta but still gained ground on Remco Evenepoel after the overall leader had a puncture a few kilometers from the end. Neither rider lost time because of their mishaps as they benefitted from a 3-kilometer protection zone at the end of the stage. Roglic was bleeding from his right shoulder, arm and leg as he crossed the line in the 16th stage. The three-time defending champion was going for the victory but went down hard with 75 meters to go. Mads Pedersen won the stage.

