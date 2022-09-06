Wesneski 5 shutout innings in debut, Cubs beat Reds 9-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Hayden Wesneski allowed two hits over five shutout innings of relief to win his major league debut, and the Chicago Cubs took advantage of 11 walks to beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-3 for their second win in nine games. Wesneski, a 24-year-old right-hander acquired from the New York Yankees on Aug. 1, struck out eight and walked one in front of about 20 family members and friends from Texas. Wesneski retired 13 of the first 14 batters around a walk before Spencer Steer doubled with one out in the ninth and Aristides Aquino singled.

