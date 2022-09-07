A’ja Wilson earns WNBA MVP honors for 2nd time

A’ja Wilson has earned WNBA MVP honors for the second time in her young career. The 26-year-old Las Vegas Aces forward received 31 of 56 first-place votes from a media panel. Seattle forward Breanna Stewart was second, garnering 23 first-place votes and finishing 32 points behind Wilson, who had 478 points. Wilson also won the award in 2020 and is the seventh player to win the award more than once. The award was announced one day after Wilson helped the Aces reach the WNBA Finals by knocking out Stewart and the Storm. Wilson also earned Defensive Player of the Year honors this year.

