Alabama St-UCLA Preview Capsule

UCLA will play a historically Black university for the first time when it faces Alabama State at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. The Bruins got off to a slow start in a 45-17 win over Bowling Green, their fourth straight win by at least 24 points dating back to last season. The Hornets are 2-0 under new coach Eddie Robinson Jr., including a 23-13 win over Howard in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff in the longtime NFL linebacker’s debut at his alma mater.

By The Associated Press

