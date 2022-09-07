All-Brazil Copa Libertadores final after Flamengo advances

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s Flamengo has reached its third Copa Libertadores final in four years after a 2-1 home win against Argentina’s Velez Sarsfield. The Rio de Janeiro team won the first leg in Buenos Aires 4-0 last week. Flamengo’s rival at the Oct. 29 decider in Guayaquil, Ecuador will be fellow Brazilian side Athletico, which knocked out defending champions Palmeiras on Tuesday. It will be the third consecutive all-Brazilian final of the tournament. Veteran Lucas Pratto opened the scoring for the visitors at the Maracana Stadium in the 21st minute from close range. Striker Pedro equalized in the 42nd minute and Marinho scored the winner in the 68th minute.

