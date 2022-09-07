Altuve scores on wild pitch in 10th, Astros beat Texas 4-3

HOUSTON (AP) — José Altuve scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 10th inning as the Houston Astros rallied for a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers. Texas intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez to load the bases with two outs, and Jonathan Hernández (1-2) uncorked a wild first pitch to Alex Bregman, allowing Altuve to sprint home. Hector Neris (5-4) pitched a perfect 10th for the win. Yuli Gurriel hit an RBI single in the fourth, and Kyle Tucker added a two-run homer in the sixth for Houston. Nathaniel Lowe hit a solo home run and Marcus Semien and Kole Calhoun added RBI singles for the Rangers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.