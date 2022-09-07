As friend Tiafoe wins at US Open, Wizards’ Beal is on board

NEW YORK (AP) — As Frances Tiafoe celebrated with friends and family, Bradley Beal wrapped his arms around him for a hug. Beal had never attended a tennis tournament until this week, but he wasn’t going to miss the biggest moment of his friend’s career. The Washington Wizards guard has known Tiafoe since both were early in their careers. Beal was in the seats with Tiafoe’s supporters at Arthur Ashe Stadium when the No. 22 seed beat Andrey Rublev on Wednesday to become the first American man in the U.S. Open semifinals since 2006.

