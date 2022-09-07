Beat-up Buchner ready to show Irish what he learned in loss

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner started with a flurry last weekend. Then he followed the script. The sophomore impressed first-year coach Marcus Freeman with a poised performance in a season-opening 21-10 loss at No. 2 Ohio State. On Saturday, in a less daunting matchup against Marshall, Buchner will get to show everyone what he learned from his first big test. And Freeman believes big things are on the horizon for the former prep star from Southern California.

