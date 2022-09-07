Bills lock up tight end Knox to 4-year contract extension
By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed tight end Dawson Knox to a four-year contract extension. Knox was entering the final year of his contract. He is now signed through 2026. The move was announced a day before the two-time defending AFC East champions open the NFL season at the Los Angeles Rams. The deal follows a year in which Knox established himself as one of Josh Allen’s top red-zone targets. Knox finished second on the team with nine touchdown receptions to set the franchise’s single-season record for tight ends, while also tying for second in the NFL among players at his position.