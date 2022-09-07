Canadiens sign Dach to 4-year, $13.45 million deal

BROSSARD, Quebec (AP) — Kirby Dach has agreed to a four-year, $13.45 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens. The 21-year-old center, who was a restricted free agent, had 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 70 games with the Chicago Blackhawks last season. In a corresponding move to get under the NHL’s offseason salary cap, Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes told reporters star goaltender Carey Price would be put on long-term injured reserve. The 35-year-old played just five games last season because of a knee injury after leading Montreal to a surprise berth in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

