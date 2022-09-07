Chargers CB JC Jackson hasn’t been ruled out of opener

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — J.C. Jackson is out of his walking boot and is likely to be a game-time decision when the Los Angles Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders in Sunday’s regular-season opener. The fifth-year cornerback was one of the Chargers’ biggest acquisitions during the offseason after signing a five-year contract worth $82.5 million, including $40 million guaranteed. Coach Brandon Staley said Jackson did some running on Tuesday and that he considers Jackson’s status to be day to day. Jackson underwent ankle surgery on Aug. 23 at the New York Hospital of Special Surgery.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.