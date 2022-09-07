Club Brugge edges Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in Champions League

BRUGES, Belgium (AP) — Abakar Sylla has scored for Club Brugge to defeat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in their Champions League opening game. Sylla’s header to a corner shortly before halftime gave the Belgian champion its first win in Group B, where Atlético Madrid enjoyed a very late 2-1 win over Porto in Spain. Brugge had won its last four league games, while Leverkusen has made a poor start to the Bundesliga with four defeats in five games. Sylla scored from Andreas Skov Olsen’s corner in the 42nd minute. Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukáš Hrádecký seemed to have Sylla’s effort covered at the near post, but he failed to hold on to the ball and couldn’t prevent it squirming over the line.

