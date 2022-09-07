Depleted Yanks start 3 rookies in twinbill opener vs Twins

NEW YORK (AP) — First baseman Anthony Rizzo went on the injured list and third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list, leaving the New York Yankees with a depleted lineup already was missing Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, Andrew Benintendi and Matt Carpenter. New York started three rookies in a doubleheader opener against Minnesota: right fielder Oswaldo Cabrera, center fielder Estevan Florial and shortstop Oswald Peraza. First baseman Ronald Guzmán made his Yankees debut, left fielder Miguel Andújar played his first major league game since Aug 16 and Isiah Kiner-Falefa was at third base for the first time since 2020.

