Edman caps Cardinals’ 5-run 9th in 6-5 win over Nationals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tommy Edman hit a two-run, two-out double to cap St. Louis’ five-run ninth inning in a 6-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night. St. Louis moved 9 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the NL Central lead, winning for the 20th time in its last 23 home games. Edman doubled to left off reliever Kyle Finnegan (5-3) to cap the rally. Paul Goldschmidt hit his 35th homer, a solo homer off Cory Abbott leading off the fourth. Goldschmidt leads the NL with 108 RBIs. He’s one homer shy of tying his career best.

