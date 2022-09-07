Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:29 PM

Edman caps Cardinals’ 5-run 9th in 6-5 win over Nationals

KTVZ

By STEVE OVERBEY
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tommy Edman hit a two-run, two-out double to cap St. Louis’ five-run ninth inning in a 6-5 victory over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night. St. Louis moved 9 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the NL Central lead, winning for the 20th time in its last 23 home games. Edman doubled to left off reliever Kyle Finnegan (5-3) to cap the rally. Paul Goldschmidt hit his 35th homer, a solo homer off Cory Abbott leading off the fourth. Goldschmidt leads the NL with 108 RBIs. He’s one homer shy of tying his career best.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content