With the elite passers and the rushing quarterbacks taking up the top six spots this week, we’re left with a long list of appealing names at the lower end of the QB1 conversation. An interesting pair of names tie for 13th in top-12 odds: Trey Lance and Tua Tagovailoa. Matthew Stafford is another intriguing name on the list. He sits 15th in top-12 odds at 38% despite playing in a game with a total of 52.5 points.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.