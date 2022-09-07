Fields hopes offseason work leads to jump for him, Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields is embracing his leadership role with the Chicago Bears. And he hopes the work he and his teammates put in during the offseason leads to a big payoff for a team that struggled last season. The Bears host San Francisco in the season opener this week and all eyes will be on Fields. He comes into his second season trying to convince new general manager Ryan Poles and first-year coach Matt Eberflus he is the right person to solidify a position that has haunted the team for a big part of their history. A strong showing against a dominant defense that helped lead San Francisco to the NFC championship game last season would sure be a good way to start.

