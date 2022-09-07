Gamecocks travel to No. 16 Arkansas, 1st meeting since 2017

South Carolina plays at No. 16 Arkansas on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. With difficult upcoming schedules, a win for either team would bode well for their ability to reach the upper half of their respective divisions. Arkansas led the SEC in rushing last season, averaging 227.8 yards per game. South Carolina was near the bottom of the conference against the run, giving up nearly five yards per carry. Quarterback Spencer Rattler makes his SEC debut for South Carolina. He transferred from Oklahoma in the offseason.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.