Gamecocks travel to No. 16 Arkansas, 1st meeting since 2017
By The Associated Press
South Carolina plays at No. 16 Arkansas on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. With difficult upcoming schedules, a win for either team would bode well for their ability to reach the upper half of their respective divisions. Arkansas led the SEC in rushing last season, averaging 227.8 yards per game. South Carolina was near the bottom of the conference against the run, giving up nearly five yards per carry. Quarterback Spencer Rattler makes his SEC debut for South Carolina. He transferred from Oklahoma in the offseason.