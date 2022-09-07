Lewandowski hat trick leads Barcelona to 5-1 win over Plzen

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has added to his great start with Barcelona by scoring a hat trick and leading the Catalan club to a 5-1 rout of Viktoria Plzen in its Champions League opener. Barcelona’s biggest signing in the offseason took his tally to eight goals from his first five matches this season. He became the first player to score hat tricks with three different clubs in the Champions League. Frank Kessié and Ferran Torres also scored for the hosts in the Group C match at the Camp Nou. The result ended a 34-unbeaten streak in competitive games for the Czech Republic club.

