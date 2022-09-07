Lithuania wins, earns knockout stage berth at EuroBasket

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Lithuania is going to the knockout stage of EuroBasket. Marius Grigonis scored 16 points, Jonas Valanciunas finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds, and Lithuania topped Bosnia and Herzegovina 87-70 on Wednesday. The game determined which club would move onto the round of 16 at the European championships. Arnas Butkevicius and Ignas Brazdeikis each scored 13 points, and Domantas Sabonis added 12 for Lithuania, which survived a second consecutive must-win game.

