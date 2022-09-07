Major League Baseball Players Association joins AFL-CIO
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association is joining the AFL-CIO. Executive director Tony Clark made the announcement alongside AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler at the National Press Club in Washington. The move comes as the MLBPA is attempting to unionize minor leaguers and in the aftermath of a nearly 100-day lockout that delayed the start of the season. Shuler called it an incredible moment for the labor movement. Clark says baseball players want to strengthen their organization by supporting minor leaguers and becoming part of the AFL-CIO.