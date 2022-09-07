Manoah quiets Orioles in Toronto’s 4-1 win; Jays take 3 of 4

BALTIMORE (AP) — Alek Manoah retired 22 of his final 23 hitters in an impressive eight-inning performance, and the Toronto Blue Jays wrapped up a successful series in Baltimore with a 4-1 victory over the Orioles. The Blue Jays won three of four to take a 4 1/2-game lead on Baltimore for the last wild card in the American League. Manoah allowed a run in the first, but the Orioles didn’t manage another baserunner until the sixth. Toronto scored three runs in the fifth off Dean Kremer.

