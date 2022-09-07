McLaughlin signs extension with Team Penske ahead of finale

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — IndyCar newcomer Scott McLaughlin is here to stay with a multi-year contract extension from Team Penske. It was announced Wednesday as the New Zealander heads into his first championship race since joining the series. McLaughlin was last year’s IndyCar rookie of the year in a class that included Romain Grosjean and Jimmie Johnson. He heads into Sunday’s season finale mathematically in the title hunt. His win last week at Portland was his third of the season and moved him to fifth in the standings, 41 points behind teammate and IndyCar leader Will Power. McLaughlin moved to IndyCar after winning three consecutive titles driving for Penske in Australian V8 Supercars.

