No. 14 Michigan State aiming for consistency against Akron

By BOB TRIPI
Associated Press

No. 14 Michigan State, missing two key players on defense, is aiming for consistency against Akron after an uneven, season-opening win over Western Michigan. Spartans coach Mel Tucker said his team is super motivated and has a lot to prove on the field Saturday. The Zips are coming off an overtime victory over St. Francis of Pennsylvania. They are looking to start out 2-0 for the first time since 2018, which is the last time they beat a Power Five team at Northwestern. This is the first matchup between the schools since 1914.

