No. 14 Michigan State aiming for consistency against Akron

No. 14 Michigan State, missing two key players on defense, is aiming for consistency against Akron after an uneven, season-opening win over Western Michigan. Spartans coach Mel Tucker said his team is super motivated and has a lot to prove on the field Saturday. The Zips are coming off an overtime victory over St. Francis of Pennsylvania. They are looking to start out 2-0 for the first time since 2018, which is the last time they beat a Power Five team at Northwestern. This is the first matchup between the schools since 1914.

