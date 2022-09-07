Radio host admits he made false claim on Freeman talks

NEW YORK (AP) — A radio host has admitted he falsely claimed agent Casey Close never informed first baseman Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves’ last contract offer. Doug Gottlieb tweeted on June 29 that “Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer,” Close and Excel Sports Management sued Gottlieb in mid-July in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, alleging defamation by libel. Gottlieb tweeted an apology, saying “the conduct I alleged did not occur and that there is no credible basis for stating that it did.” He added: ”Casey Close did, in fact, communicate all offers to Freddie Freeman.”

