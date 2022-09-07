Raiders’ Carr, Adams ready to reunite in real time in opener

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Davante Adams and Derek Carr say nothing will be different about their first game together with the Las Vegas Raiders. The pair were college teammates at Fresno State and have spent plenty of time training together over the years. The Raiders traded for Adams in the offseason, giving Carr the true No. 1 wideout he’s lacked. Carr still has his top returning targets in Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. He says it’s his job to make sure the whole offense operates smoothly.

