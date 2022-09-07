Rams ink longtime RT Rob Havenstein to 3-year extension

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have signed longtime right tackle Rob Havenstein to a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season. Havenstein has been a starter on the Rams’ offensive line when healthy ever since the team selected him out of Wisconsin in the second round of the 2015 draft. He started 99 regular season games and all 10 of the Rams’ playoff contests during his career. After being chosen by his teammates last week to be a team captain for the first time in his career, Havenstein is expected to make his 100th start when the Rams host the Buffalo Bills.

