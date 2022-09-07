Rays edge Red Sox 1-0 for 8th win in 9 games

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yonny Chirinos pitched three spotless innings in relief to win his first major league outing in two years, leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a 1-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Taylor Walls drove in the only run with an infield single in the fifth, and the Rays won for the eighth time in nine games. They lead the American League wild-card race and began the day 4 1/2 games behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East. Chirinos, who had Tommy John surgery following his previous appearance for the Rays on Aug. 16, 2020, struck out four and got the win. He gave up four hits and a walk. Pete Fairbanks pitched the ninth for his sixth save in six attempts.

