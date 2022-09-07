Relief for Real Madrid as Benzema has minor tendon injury

MADRID (AP) — Karim Benzema is not expected to be sidelined for too long as Real Madrid says the France striker has a tendon injury and a strained muscle in his right thigh. Benzema had to be substituted in the 30th minute of Madrid’s 3-0 win at Celtic in the team’s first match in the group stage of the Champions League on Tuesday. The club says Benzema was diagnosed with “an injury to the semitendinosus tendon and a strain to the quadricep muscle in his right thigh.” Madrid has not given an official timetable for Benzema’s return. Spanish media says he is expected to be out for a couple of weeks.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.