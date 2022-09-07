Sabalenka returns to US Open semifinals by beating Pliskova

NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has returned to the U.S. Open semifinals with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) victory over Karolina Pliskova. Sabalenka is the only player still alive in either draw who reached the final four in Flushing Meadows last year. She lost to runner-up Leylah Fernandez in the semifinals. The No. 6 seed from Belarus will face top-ranked Iga Swiatek or No. 8 Jessica Pegula for a spot in her first Grand Slam final. Frances Tiafoe, coming off his upset of No. 2 Rafael Nadal, faced No. 9 Andrey Rublev in one men’s quarterfinal Wednesday. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 11 Jannik Sinner were to meet in the late match.

