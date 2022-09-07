Shanahan wants 49ers teammates to have QB Trey Lance’s back

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Shanahan knows what the talk will be around the San Francisco 49ers if quarterback Trey Lance struggles in his first season as the starter with Jimmy Garoppolo waiting on the bench. There will be calls from some fans for a change back to the guy who helped the Niners reach the NFC title game and Super Bowl in his two healthy seasons as a starter, and questions from the media about whether Lance is ready for the job. But Shanahan said those questions about Lance would have cropped up whether or not Garoppolo was still on the team, and the important thing is for his teammates to support him through any tough times.

