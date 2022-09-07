Super Bowl contenders meet as Bills, Rams open NFL season

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills in a matchup of teams expected to challenge for the Lombardi Trophy to open the NFL season on Thursday night. The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on their home field to win their second NFL championship in 56 seasons in Los Angeles. The Bills won the AFC East with an 11-6 record last season before being ousted by the Kansas City Chiefs, 42-36 in a memorable overtime playoff game. The Rams will unveil their championship banner in a brief pregame ceremony.

By The Associated Press

