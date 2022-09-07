Turners turn it around, Dodgers rally to beat Giants 7-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner doubled in the go-ahead run and Max Muncy added a three-run homer in the eighth inning to help the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 7-3. The NL West-leading Dodgers reduced their magic number to six games. Muncy went 3 for 4 a day after hitting two homers in a 6-3 victory on Tuesday. Justin Turner gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead with a three-run homer in the fifth. David Villar homered twice and drove in three runs for the Giants.

