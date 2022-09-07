UEFA, police probe Juventus fans’ alleged racist, Nazi acts

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA and French authorities have opened investigations into claims that some Juventus fans made Nazi salutes and monkey noises during the team’s Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain. The Paris prosecutor’s office said an investigation was launched into alleged public provocation of racial hatred after police reviewed surveillance video and detained four fans. UEFA said it opened “a disciplinary investigation regarding allegations of discriminatory behavior by Juventus supporters” at the team’s 2-1 loss in Paris on Tuesday. Juventus is responsible under UEFA rules for conduct of its fans at stadiums. The Italian club faces punishment including closing part or all of its stadium for a Champions League game and paying a fine.

