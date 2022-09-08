All Rams will wear ‘Choose Love’ helmet decals vs Bills

Every player on the Los Angeles Rams will wear a “Choose Love” decal on their helmet for the season opener against the Buffalo Bills. NFL teams will stencil “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” in end zones for the third straight season as part of the league’s Inspire Change social justice initiative. Players can choose one of seven messages for their helmets this year. The six others remain the same: “End Racism,” “Stop Hate,” “It Takes All of Us,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Inspire Change” and “Say Their Stories.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.