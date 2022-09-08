Bob Bryan acting US Davis Cup captain; Fish has COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish will miss the group stage matches in Glasgow, Scotland, next week because he got COVID-19 and Bob Bryan will fill in. Bryan won 16 Grand Slam doubles championships with his twin brother and was on the U.S. team that won the Davis Cup title in 2007. Frances Tiafoe is slated to be part of the American team that will face Britain, Kazakhstan and the Netherlands in Glasgow from Sept. 13-18. Tiafoe will play in the U.S. Open semifinals Friday. Other members of the U.S. roster are Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Jack Sock and Rajeev Ram.

