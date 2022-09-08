Ginobili and his Eurostep reach Basketball Hall of Fame
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
Manu Ginobili is a four-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs. He’s also one of the headliners of the Basketball Hall of Fame class, which will be enshrined Saturday night in Springfield, Massachusetts. Ginobili spent all 16 of his NBA seasons in San Antonio, partnering with Tim Duncan and Tony Parker to form a Big Three that was, and surely will remain, one of the best trios the league has ever seen. He also says he isn’t the person who created the Eurostep, but he did make it popular.