IOC warns Indian officials, puts Olympic meeting at risk

GENEVA (AP) — Indian Olympic officials have been given a final warning by the IOC about their standards of leadership. They warned that India’s hosting of the IOC’s annual meeting in Mumbai next year was postponed and could yet be canceled. The International Olympic Committee cited “ongoing internal disputes, governance shortcomings and ongoing court cases.” They include a failure by India’s Olympic body to hold scheduled elections last December. The IOC’s annual meeting of about 100 individual members in Mumbai next May is now postponed until at least September 2023. It’s intended to showcase India’s ambitions to host the Summer Games in 2036.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.